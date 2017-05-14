Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting

Richmond Police are investigating, after they say 3 officers discharged their guns during an incident.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, in the 3800 block of Cheverly Road. That's in South Richmond.

Officers were called to a home for a report of a "disorderly person." The caller said a man was threatening to shoot another man.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man sitting on the porch of the home.

During the encounter with that man, we're told 3 officers used their guns.

There were no injuries or arrests, and 2 firearms were recovered at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway.

