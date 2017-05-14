Police identify 2 women shot & killed on I-95 in Richmond

State Police have identified the 2 women shot and killed, while driving along I-95 North in Richmond.

Officers say the driver, 23-year-old Tanna Gardner from Richmond, and 26-year-old Sharayne Holland from Manassas, were killed, when a white, four-door sedan, pulled up next to the car they were in, and fired multiple shots.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, near the I-64 split at mile marker 75.

A male passenger was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

We're told there were seven people in the victim's car at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting is considered to be a targeted incident.

If you know anything that could help police find the shooter, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445.

