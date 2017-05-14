2 killed in I-95 shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

2 killed in I-95 shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

State police are investigating after 2 people are shot and killed along I-95 North in Richmond. 

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64 split at mile marker 75. 

Police say a 2017 Nissan was driving along I-95 North when a newer model white four door sedan pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots. 

The adult female driver died at the scene. Another female was transported to MCV where she later died, and a male passenger was taken to MCV with serious life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445. 

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for the latest on-air and online. 

