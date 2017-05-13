Police investigate stabbing in North Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police investigate stabbing in North Chesterfield

By Heather Riekers, Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating, after they say a person was stabbed in North Chesterfield.

Officers say they got a call from the victim around 12:40 Saturday afternoon, in the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say there's no threat to the public, although they couldn't elaborate.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

