Police investigate stabbing in North Chesterfield

Police are investigating, after they say a person was stabbed in North Chesterfield.

Officers say they got a call from the victim around 12:40 Saturday afternoon, in the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say there's no threat to the public, although they couldn't elaborate.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

