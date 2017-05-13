Man hit and killed by car on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond Police are investigating, after a man was struck and killed by a car near his home.

Officers say 55-year-old Donald Cordell was running across the road, of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, around 10:25 Friday night, when a vehicle hit him.

According to police, the vehicle came to an immediate stop, but was then hit by another car from behind.

We're told both drivers remained on scene.

Police say Cordell was transported to a local hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

Police tell us no charges are expected at this time.

Officers urge anyone with information on this crash to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12