Parents, students claim excessive force by police during Clover Hill High fight

NBC 12 had learned details out of Chesterfield regarding multiple fights at Clover Hill High School Friday. Two of the students involved are speaking out - claiming officers used too much force to break them up.



Several parents contacted NBC 12 wanting answers about what was going on.



In one of the cases, two students were suspended for 10 days. There were at least two disturbances at Clover Hill Friday. Police filed a juvenile complaint on one of the students.



In cell phone video captured on campus, 11th grader Anquanetta Griffin is seen being hauled away in handcuffs. It was right after her sister, a 9th grader, says she confronted another student who was bullying her sister.



"She just said ‘do you want to fight?’….She yelled at my sister so I got up and I hit her,” said Amarrei Ewell.



The 9th grader says she was then forced to the ground as police broke it up.



"He pushed me against the trophy wall and I hit my head. There's a bruise on my face. Then I fell to the ground. He put his knee in my back and there's also another bruise down there too and he just wouldn't get off me at all,” Griffin added.



"It was way too much force especially with my daughter not even being 100 pounds,” their mother Anginetta Griffin said.



She is upset by how it was handled and the fact the school gave each girl 10 days suspension.



"It's 32 days left of school. They want to take my kids out. They've got SOL's to do. How are they supposed to make all that up?" their mother said.



This fight is one of at least two Chesterfield Police confirm they responded to Friday. Officers were already on campus investigating a fight at a school bus stop that happened Thursday.



Parent say they want discipline at school but question the approach on Friday.



"Why are we handcuffing children in school?....We all have consequences for our actions but there has to be an alternative other than suspension…When

we talk about the school to prison pipeline, this is it. This is what causes it,” said parent Sheila Bynum-Coleman.



"He was very heavy and I told him I couldn't breathe three times and he told me to shut up,” Griffin claims.



School officials say the students involved in the altercations have received appropriate discipline.



NBC 12 took the family's allegations that the officers used excessive force to leaders at Chesterfield Police. NBC 12 is also asking what the department's protocol is when it comes to when students should be handcuffed. NBC 12 is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12