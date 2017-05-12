Shots fired at Chesterfield community center event

Police in Chesterfield make an arrest after they say shots were fired during a party Friday night. (Source NBC 12)

Police in Chesterfield make an arrest after they say shots were fired during a party Friday night.

This happened at the Bensley Community Center on the 2900 block of Drewrys Bluff Road.

Police say the call came in around 9:15 p.m. A witness tells NBC12 this was a birthday party. Police say there were approximately 115 people at the community center when this happened.

Police believe two people began shooting in the parking lot. One adult was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Police have not identified the person they arrested tonight. They are still looking for the other shooter.

