Richmond chess academy teaches skills of the game and life

If you've ever played chess, then you know it takes a lot of concentration, discipline, and skill. One organization is introducing it to area children, giving them lessons in not only kings, queens, knights, and pawns, but also, in life.



Once all of the pieces are in place, it's time for the students of Fahodi Shule to strategize.



The goal is to each protect their own king while capturing the king of their opponent.



"I had a lot of anxiety growing up, and I wasn't very strong in groups, like academics for classes. presentations," said Legacy Chess Academy co-founder Corey Hancock. "When I was in the chess club, I wasn't having difficulty collaborating with other people, sharing ideas and being more outspoken. As I got more confident with it and playing more and more, just all of a sudden in the classroom, I had no problem talking."



This confidence boost was one reason why Corey Hancock and Javonne Bowles created the Legacy Chess Academy two years ago - to teach these and other students the ins and outs of chess.



"There's this overall stigma that you have to be extremely intelligent and that most people aren't. And that's sad. But then when they see that anyone can play the game, it is just a matter of dedication and persistence," said Bowles.



That's exactly what 15-year-old Markell Fobbs has discovered within his four months of perfecting the game.



"I've learned discipline, and to plan out my moves and attacks. So, here you can see if I were to take the pieces right here, if I were to take this pawn, then this rook would snatch me, which I don't want that to happen, so on the urge of taking pieces, you just really have to be disciplined. And then learning the game is simple," said Fobbs.



However, this is more than about making the right moves on a board. It is also developing skills, values, patience, as well as creativity to help them make the right moves in life.



"I want them to get the idea that they enjoy learning and enjoy the pursuit of knowledge. I think that will take them to a whole different world," said Hancock.



And that would be the ultimate checkmate.



Legacy Chess Academy also offers classes for adults as well.



Legacy Chess Academy - http://legacychess.org

Fahodi Shule - http://umojatemple.wixsite.com/umoja-temple



