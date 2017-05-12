Fight sparks police presence at Chesterfield school; unrelated altercations break out

An off-campus fight between juveniles on Thursday sparked a police presence at Clover Hill High School on Friday. And while police were at the school, two "unrelated" altercations broke out.

The Chesterfield Police Department says the fight on Thursday was in the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle -- the same block of a deadly bus stop shooting about a year ago.

When police arrived around 2:15 p.m., the juveniles fled.

The incident led to police officers being at Clover Hill on Friday.

While officers were there, they responded to two separate altercations that the principal says was unrelated to Thursday's incident.

Chesterfield Schools officials say the follow voice message was shared with Clover Hill parents on Friday:

Hello, this is Clover Hill High School calling parents with a brief update. Yesterday afternoon, there was an incident in the community and Chesterfield Police came to school this morning to follow-up on their investigation of that incident. While Chesterfield Police were at school this morning, they responded to an altercation that occurred between two students (unrelated to yesterday's community incident). Later in the day, during lunch, there was a separate altercation that occurred between two students. The incident in the community and the two incidents at school today are unrelated. Appropriate student discipline is underway regarding the two incidents at school today. We want to share all of this information with you to ensure you have a better understanding of these separate and unrelated community and school incidents. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school. Thank you.

