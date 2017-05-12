Congressman calls Essex Village 'appalling,' promises help

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

"Appalling" - that's how congressman Donald McEachin (D- 4th District) is describing the conditions at Essex Village. He had to see it for himself on Friday by visiting Henrico County's largest subsidized housing complex. Now he's promising help.

NBC12 has been On Your Side covering the numerous violations for years. We've shown you the deplorable living conditions at Essex Village, including exposed pipes, dangerous broken staircases and railings, rodent infestations, and even raw sewage spilling into the streets.

"It's horrible, because it gives such a sense of hopelessness," says congressman McEachin. He met with county leaders to tour Essex. "I just found it appalling."

Also frustrating local leaders, the management company, PK management, tried to increase the rent by hundreds of dollars, citing a major renovation project.

"I don't know how they can live with themselves," says McEachin. "They've been paid approximately $5.6 million a year by HUD to manage that property."

Now congressman McEachin is promising to help. He says positive changes need to be made, but with years of neglect, there are other options. The congressman says he is looking into getting several hundred vouchers so people can move.

The other option shutting it down entirely.

"I was assured by the county that they would absolutely be in a position to help folks move if we have sufficient vouchers, and that's a big IF," he said.

For almost a decade, congressman McEachin served as a state senator for this area. NBC12 asked him: why is he taking an interested in Essex Village now?

"Because I am now a federal official, and I have the ability to try and influence HUD and hopefully in a positive way," he said. "A lot of times, the federal government will ignore state legislators."

He says there is one message he wants to push.

"We're listening. We're on your side, and help is on the way."

The county has issued dozens of violations for Essex Village and has promised to hold management accountable. New managers have been hired by PK management to improve the property.

Congressman McEachin is urging residents of Essex Village to contact him:

