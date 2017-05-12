Fredericksburg Police arrest 2 in string of burglaries

Fredericksburg Police say they have arrested two people after a string of burglaries over the last few months.

Police say Joshua Franklin, 23, and Ginger Apollo, 33, are charged with multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny, and other related charges.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Fall Hill Avenue for a report of a burglary at a business. They found that the suspects had forced their way into several businesses in the building.

While investigating, police received a report of another burglary at a pharmacy in the 900 block of Caroline Street.

Using surveillance videos from one of the businesses, police say they were able to identify the suspects. They arrested Franklin and Apollo on Thursday.

While executing a search warrant, police say they were able to link Franklin and Apollo to burglaries at the Animal Emergency Clinic and a business in the 200 block of William Street.

Franklin and Apollo are both being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12