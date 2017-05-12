VCU approves 3.8 percent tuition hike

The VCU Board of Visitors approved a tuition and fees increase of 3.8 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

In-state students will now pay $13,624 in tuition and mandatory fees, a $494 increase from this past school year. Out-of-state students face a 4.2 percent increase -- or $1,369 -- and will now pay $33,656.

The overall budget that the board approved on Friday provides a $5.1 million increase in university-funded financial aid to students and includes more than $12 million for state-approved raises for faculty and staff.

VCU says a $3.8 million budget gap remains.

"To be certain, this is a lean budget that addresses unavoidable academic and operational costs and focuses on our highest priority needs," said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. "We are mindful of the cost and burden on students and their families and have increased the amount of university financial aid to students. We are also mindful that we must provide a quality education expected by high-performing students at a major public research university. This is what our students expect and deserve."

