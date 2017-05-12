PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day! - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day!

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Sunday is Mother's Day, and we asked our viewers to send us photos to show how much they appreciate them!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly