Suspect who shot, killed dog in March identified

This man is suspected of shooting and killing a dog in March. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Richmond Animal Care and Control officials say they have identified the person who shot and killed a dog on Hull Street in March.

Investigators say the suspect, who is still on the run, is Robert Alonzo Danzler.

On March 7, investigators say Danzler shot and killed a 14- pound dog named Blue.

Officials say the incident started as a call for someone being bitten by a dog but turned into an animal cruelty investigation.

"The call came into us as a bite call, where apparently this dog had bitten someone," said Christie Chipps Peters of Richmond Animal Care and Control. in March. "We went out on the call and thought it was a bite call, and when we got there, the dog was shot and dead."

The situation happened in 1400 block of Hull Street. A neighbor says the Jack Russell Terrier did bite someone before shots rang out.

RACC is asking if you have any information, in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

