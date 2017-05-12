Richmond residents overcharged on property tax bill to get refund

Richmond city administrators are working overtime to fix a glitch that overcharged 2,800 people $20 on their property tax bill.

The city's finance director says outdated technology triggered the mistake.

The city is now sending out these letters to the people affected that say new, corrected bills will be re-issued.

Anyone who actually paid their bill with an overcharge will get a refund.

The tax bill is due in June.

If you have any concerns, call City Hall at 311 or 646-3822.

