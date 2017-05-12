MBFYB: Get Money Back Before You Trash Receipts

If you throw away your receipts as soon as you leave the store or when you get home, you are missing out on free money.

If you're like me, you're wallet is full of receipts by the end of each week. To stretch those dollars further, start by using Punchcard.

"All you have to do is scan your receipt, you get what they call m-points. You get six m-points and then you get to redeem that for cool things," explains Ratherbeshopping.com’s Kyle James.

Kyle says you can redeem points for gift cards, sweepstakes and actual products. The bonus is this app accepts receipts from almost any retailer.

"Literally takes 15 to 20 seconds to scan that receipt, and over the course of several months, it's going to add up to something worthwhile," said James.

Then take that same receipt and use Yaarlo. Kyle says this app kicks back a percentage of what you spent - no matter where you shop. Plus, you've got 14 days to get it submitted. I got $5 added to my account just for signing up. You can also double dip. His insiders say the way Yaarlo works best is to buy gift cards via the app, then use those gift cards in-store. You'll get cashback on the gift card, plus when you scan your receipt.

"You can get rebates on milk, bananas, eggs, bread and before you know it, you have a $25 gift card to Amazon." Kyle has learned.

Kyle's talking one of my favorites - Ibotta. His earnings on groceries?

"30 to 40 bucks a month, something like that."

This app gives you money back for specific product purchases. Snap a pic, verify the product and that's it. When you hit $25, you can cash it out via gift card.

"Keep the receipts, use these apps and you'll pretty quickly get some significant money back," said James.

For Walmart shoppers, "Savings Catcher" is a must have. Other cashback apps our Diva of Discounts uses include "Checkout 51", "Saving Star" and "Mobisave". And don't forget to check for extra coupons that get printed on your receipts.

