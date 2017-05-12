NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Everybody Loves Nurses!

By: Kym Grinnage email

Hopefully, you know that we are coming to the end of National Nurses Week! It was a viewer that suggested that I honor all of the wonderful nurses we have around the country, but especially in Central Virginia and the RVA!!

For those of you who have nurses in your families or as friends, you already understand how much nurses love what they do. In a nutshell, nurses save lives. They save lives every day when they ensure that your optimum health is their #1 concern.

If you have ever spent time in the hospital for yourself or visited a loved one there, you have a very special appreciation for how important all nurses are in the healing process. There are many times that a nurse is the first person that you see when you are not at your best and the last one that you see when you are on the road to recovery.

All careers are special, but there is something extra special about the career of a nurse. Whether it is in the doctor’s office, the emergency room, the operating room, or in ICU unit, they are the ones who are still there when everyone else has to leave.

So to all of the nurses in our lives we say Happy Nurses Week and we hope that you feel appreciated and loved.

And for those nurse that are mother’s too, a warm Happy Mother’s Day to you!!

