Person found with burns outside house fire in Richmond's Northside

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Northside on Friday.

The call came at 12:06 p.m. from the 2600 block of Norwood Court. Crews arrived to find one person outside suffering from burns. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was marked under control within 30 minutes. 

There's currently no information on what caused the fire. 

