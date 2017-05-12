Person found with burns outside house fire in Richmond's Northside

Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Northside on Friday.

The call came at 12:06 p.m. from the 2600 block of Norwood Court. Crews arrived to find one person outside suffering from burns. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was marked under control within 30 minutes.

There's currently no information on what caused the fire.

Update The fire is now under control, the civilian injured has been transported by @RAAEMS to a local hospital, @RFDVA remains onscene. #RVA — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) May 12, 2017

WFD: ENG 15 has arrived on scene 2604 Norwood Ct. with a residential fire, one civilian burn injury has occurred, fire attack has begun #RVA pic.twitter.com/7vjIIVUR7U — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) May 12, 2017

