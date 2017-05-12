VDH investigates confirmed case of human rabies

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says they are investigating a confirmed case of human rabies. The organization says the person, who is a Virginia resident, was bitten by a dog while traveling in India.

While the only documented cases of human-to-human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation, acting out of an abundance of caution, VDH is assessing those who had direct contact with this patient to see if there is any concern that they may have been exposed to rabies. VDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare centers where the patient sought care, to assess any healthcare worker who potentially may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient. VDH is also working to identify any family members and close contacts who may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient.

VDH says they will not release any more information about the individual in order to protect their privacy.

Since 2006, 28 cases of human rabies have been diagnosed in the United States. Eight of those cases involved individuals getting infected outside of the United States and its territories.

VDH says the last time they reported a human rabies case was in 2009, where the person also traveled to India and was bitten by a dog.

