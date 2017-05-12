VCU changes car policy for incoming freshmen living on campus - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VCU changes car policy for incoming freshmen living on campus

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

VCU is changing their car policy for incoming freshmen living on campus starting in the 2017 school year.

They will employ a no-car protocol for freshmen who are living on campus.

"The university encourages the involvement of students in the first year on-campus experience, supports a pedestrian-friendly, residential campus, supports a reduction in the campus carbon footprint, and encourages use of alternate transportation," school officials said.

School officials also say that other students cannot purchase parking decals for first-year residential students. "Violations of the protocol are pursued through student codes of conduct and/or revocation of future parking privileges."

Click here to read more about VCU's freshman parking policy.

