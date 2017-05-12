VCU changes car policy for incoming freshmen living on campus

Couple plans to propose on the same night

VCU is changing their car policy for incoming freshmen living on campus starting in the 2017 school year.

They will employ a no-car protocol for freshmen who are living on campus.

"The university encourages the involvement of students in the first year on-campus experience, supports a pedestrian-friendly, residential campus, supports a reduction in the campus carbon footprint, and encourages use of alternate transportation," school officials said.

School officials also say that other students cannot purchase parking decals for first-year residential students. "Violations of the protocol are pursued through student codes of conduct and/or revocation of future parking privileges."

