Henrico Police officer reimbursed nearly $15K after found not guilty in shooting

Henrico County will reimburse a police officer for his legal fees and expenses after he was found not guilty in the shooting a woman.

A jury acquitted officer Joel Greenway last year in the shooting of Kimberly McNeil. County records say he will be reimbursed $14,950.35:

The purpose of this Board paper is to authorize and direct reimbursement in the amount of $14,952.35 toward legal fees and expenses incurred by former County police officer Joel D. Greenway. The fees and expenses were incurred by Greenway in defense of criminal charges that arose out of acts committed by him in the discharge of his official duties as a Henrico County police officer. Greenway was found not guilty of the charges after a jury trial in the Circuit Court of Henrico County in October 2016. By letter to the County Manager dated February 24, 2017, and an e-mail to the County Manager dated May 1, 2017, Greenway’s legal counsel submitted this request for reimbursement along with supporting documentation. The County Attorney has reviewed the legal fees and expenses and is of the opinion that the amount being requested is reasonable. Reimbursement of the fees and expenses under these circumstances is authorized by Section 15.2-1711 of the Code of Virginia.

In 2015, Officer Greenway was investigating a suspicious car parked at a gas station. McNeil was the passenger, her then-boyfriend was the driver.

Greenway spotted drugs in the car and commanded them to put their hands up - but the boyfriend took off. Greenway said the car tried to run him over and shots were fired.

McNeil was hit several times and is now dealing with serious injuries. She reached a civil settlement with the county last year.

