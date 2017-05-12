Grass football fields to be converted to turf at Henrico high schools

Construction is moving forward to convert grass football fields to multi-use synthetic turf at every high school in Henrico County.

Earlier this week, the Henrico Board of Supervisors approved the contract with the developer for all nine fields. The county received three proposals on Jan. 27, and the committee selected Draper Aden Associates, Inc.

County leaders say it will begin in phases over the next three years. The first three fields to be worked on will be at Freeman, Hermitage and Varina high schools.

Construction is supposed to start this month, and the fields are supposed to start in the spring of 2018 so they will be ready in time for the following sports season.

According to county records, the contract with Draper Aden Associates, Inc. is $973,520.

