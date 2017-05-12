Walmart looking to sell products made by female entrepreneurs

Walmart wants to sell more products that are made in the U.S.A., and the world's largest retailer is looking for any female entrepreneurs all over the country for help.

Walmart is holding an event on June 28 at their headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. where they will hear business pitches from hundreds of women.

If executives like your business product or concept, Walmart will work with you to get your products sold on Walmart shelves in your state.

If they really like your product, your items could be sold across Walmarts across the country, as well as Sam's Club stores and walmart.com.

“We are excited to once again invite businesses, especially women-owned businesses, from all 50 states to meet with Walmart buyers who have one goal in mind: to buy more American products for our stores, clubs and Walmart.com,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new products to our shelves that our customers want and new jobs to our communities. Increasing domestic manufacturing will help create additional jobs in the U.S., and that's good for American businesses.”

Registration has begun at walmart-jump.com, and the deadline is May 18.

