Snake season is here in Central VA

It is snake season, as the reptiles are warming up and making moves, migrating to their summer homes.

More and more people are reporting seeing snakes slithering through their Richmond-area neighborhoods, but there are preventative steps you can take to make sure the snakes don’t snuggle up in your backyard.

The snakes native to Central Virginia can be found right at the Rockwood Nature Center in Chesterfield. In fact, many of them are trained as "educators" for staff members to carefully pull from their exhibits to show you up close and personal.

“This is a king snake,” demonstrated Lisa Trapp, the director of the nature center. She added, “they are constrictors, so you’ll see as he gets comfortable he’ll start wrapping his way,” as the snake did just that, wrapping around her arm.

This guy isn’t venomous, but copperheads are, which are commonly found in this area and also on display in the nature center.

“They can control whether they inject venom or not,” explained Trapp, as she sat in a safe spot near the copperhead’s enclosed habitat.

Trapp explained venom isn’t their first line of defense. Instead, snakes use camouflage as their defense. They will often stay still, meaning they are often not easy to see. That is when most people run into trouble, when they accidentally step on the snake when walking, or pick it up when gardening.

“Right now, they’re on the move. They are heading back to their summer areas, where there’s food,” said Trapp.

Getting rid of that food source is key to keeping snakes out of your backyard, namely, getting rid of rodents.

“A, they want to shed their skin, and B, they want something to eat,” said Andy Hill, the owner of ASAP Wildlife Control.

ASAP wildlife control has been busy answering snake-removal calls and points out there are preventative steps to take.

“Keep the brush down as much as possible, snake-like the cover,” said Hill, adding that homeowners should get rid of brush piles and cut the grass short so snakes have nowhere to hide and will move on. Hill’s business also seals homes to keep rodents, and snakes, out.

Chances are if you see a snake now, you’ll see even more later.

“Females give birth late summer, early fall, that’s when we tend to see a huge increase,” added Trapp.

For many people, the distaste for snakes comes from a fear factor. But, believe it or not, there are some benefits to having snakes around. Trapp explains snakes are instrumental in getting rid of rodents, and in turn getting rid of ticks and diseases carried by those rodents.

The Rockwood Nature Center invites you to stop in and learn more about the snakes you could encounter.

