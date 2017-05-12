Fire causes 'major damage' to 3-story Henrico home

Henrico fire crews are on the scene of a 3-story house fire in the county's West End.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 13400 block of Elwell Lane, located off of North Gayton Road and Lauderdale Drive. Ten fire units responded to the scene.

Smoke was coming from the third floor, and fire officials say there was major damage to the home.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

