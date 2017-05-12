Heat pumps recalled due to fire hazard

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
The left shoulder and left lane are closed on Interstate 64 West in Henrico due to an accident.More >>
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.More >>
Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
