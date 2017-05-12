Heat pumps recalled due to fire hazard

The Rock chats with fans at Charlottesville gym

The Rock chats with fans at Charlottesville gym

Couple plans to propose on the same night

Couple plans to propose on the same night

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Black bear tries to get inside home

Black bear tries to get inside home

A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.

The recall involves more than 23,000 Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme heat pumps sold at Sears stores and through HVAC dealers nationwide.

The capacitors in the fuse boards can stop working, causing the unit to overheat.

Carrier says it's received 41 overheating reports. However, no injuries, fires, or property damage have been reported.

Consumers should contact Carrier or Bryant for instructions on how to receive a free replacement fuse board to be installed by an authorized Carrier or Bryant technician.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12