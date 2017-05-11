2 in hospital after crash on Powhite Pkwy Bridge

Richmond Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:18 p.m. on the Powhite Parkway Bridge involving two vehicles.

Two people were transported to Chippenham Hospital with minor injuries. A third person later went to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No word on any charges at this time.

The crash closed two lanes, but they have since been reopened.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12