'I feel purposeful and grateful': team formed to honor Race for the Cure organizer

In the hustle and bustle of the final moments preparing for the 20th Susan G Komen Race for the Cure, there's one smile that stands out from the rest.

"Her joy is just so contagious and so genuine," said Meghan Rayner.

With a smile on her face, Meghan Rayner describes Kristin Harris, the Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Central Virginia, whose work is deeply personal.

"This is my life's legacy, few people are able to give this disease and battle a voice, I feel from the perspectives that I have, I feel honored to be that person," said Harris.

She has beat breast cancer once, a disease that has spanned four generations of her family. After a diagnosis in 2012, Harris underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction, and 19 months of chemo and radiation.

"The way she talks about it, with hope and strength, it kind of gives us hope and strength," said Sarah Newsome.

Since the age of four, breast cancer and the fight for a cure have been a part of Harris' life, and this year's race marks another step in her fight.

"I was hoping to be the one to end to stop that cancer story there, but mine returned in September of 2016 and had metastasized to my bones, making me a stage 4 cancer patient," she explained.

Saturday, more than 100 people will be running and walking to celebrate her life, a team organized by Meghan Rayner and Sarah Newsome, her former students at the collegiate school.

"I think it just really shows how much of an impact she's had on us, all of her students, inside and outside the classroom, that everyone is coming together, no matter where they are in the country," said Rayner.

When the girls decided to organize an alumni team, Harris says she was elated to see those she cares about, care for a cause that is so meaningful to her

"They're like my kids, so it's sort of another kind of mother's day," Harris explained.

Her former students, giving her the gift of simply having hope. For them, the day is about letting Harris see how loved she really is.

"What we hope is that it makes Kristin feel really blessed, just because she really has done so much for us and the Collegiate community, and the Richmond community in general," said Newsome.

Despite the challenges each day may bring, Harris knows her work to find a cure must continue.

"Giving it a voice so that the little girls, my niece who is growing up right now will never have to face breast cancer one day," she said.

As she calls herself, she is a forever fighter, shining a light that will never dim.

"I just choose everyday something to look forward to, something exciting to live for, and purpose in life, just like this," said Harris.

