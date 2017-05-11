State Police now issue Amber Alert for missing Hampton girl 'in extreme danger'

Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado struck in Dinwiddie last Friday. The tornado struck northwest of Sutherland.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Albemarle in connection to the use of fake money that has been circulated in Central Virginia.More >>
The person the robber approached was not an employee, so the robber grabbed the register and took off.More >>
A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.More >>
