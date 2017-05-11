AMBER ALERT: Car of Virginia mother, baby found; both still missing

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30.

Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."

They say the child was likely abducted by an unknown woman.

Police say Chloe's mother, Keir Johnson, 34, may have also been abducted. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, tee shirt and glasses.

Keir Johnson was last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive, driving a black 2013 Kia Optima with Virginia tags VAW-2197.

That vehicle was recovered in Newport News Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The mother and child are still missing.

Chloe Johnson is described as 2-feet-5-inches, weight 20 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Keir Johnson is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

