Ashland Police arrest man accused of indecent exposure at Walmart

Ashland Police say they have a suspect in custody after a report for a man exposing himself at Walmart on Thursday.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around noon. After investigating, they arrested 26-year-old Andrew Hoffman of the 6000 block of Stonewall Drive in Reva, Virginia.

Police say Hoffman exposed himself to an adult customer. Hoffman is charged with indecent exposure and is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

