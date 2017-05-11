Chesterfield woman: 'Roofer scammed me out of $4,200'

Genene Arnold says she was scammed out of more than $4,200. (Source: NBC12)

An 82-year-old woman in Chesterfield called 12 On Your Side after she said a shoddy roofer conned her out of $4,200.

Genene Arnold says a man claiming to own a roofing company, offered to fix a leak two weeks ago. However, after Arnold paid the man, she says nothing was actually repaired.

Arnold says several men in two pickup trucks stopped by her home randomly, offering to clean her gutters for $20. After she agreed, they soon told her one of the men’s feet had "gone through the roof." The alleged business owner offered to fix the damage and leak, and even gave her a contract with their business name.

Arnold paid the men with a personal check, but says the contract didn’t have an address, phone number, business license, or any fine print. The man who claimed to be the owner, whose name and business NBC12 is choosing not to name at this time, cashed the check that day.

The men did return the following day to finish the job. However, the next time it rained, Genene says the roof leaked worse than before. She says she then realized the repairs weren’t made.

Longtime Richmond-area roofer, Standard Roofing Company, which has operated in Central Virginia for more than 40 years, offered to check out Arnold’s roof. Owner Mark Plumber says no significant repairs were made.

Plumber says the main hole was left gaping, and no rotting wood, metal lining or insulation was changed out. It appears as if the workers replaced a patch of shingles and added a $4 pipe cover.

"Well, I cried for a while, but you know, it's an expensive lesson to learn," said Arnold.

Standard Roofing Company has generously offered to repair Genene’s roof, free of charge. Plumber says if he did charge, the job would cost about $825. He says what Arnold paid out to the alleged scammers, $4,200, could have bought an entirely new roof.

"We’re going to take care of you," Plumber said to Arnold, as he looked over the damaged roof. "I feel bad for people who get taken advantage of … So, we’re just going to offer our services for free."

Coming up on 12News, Kelly Avellino is looking into what Arnold can do to try to recoup some of her money, and what to look for in a legitimate roofer before hiring anyone to do work.

