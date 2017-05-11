This is the response from Richmond Department of Social Services after allegations made by Harold and Denise Charity:

Good Afternoon Diane,



I am not available for an interview, and due to confidentiality laws, I am unable to speak to specific cases. I would, however, like to address your questions regarding policies and I thank you for providing me with the opportunity to do so.



First let me say, in my almost 20 years of working in child welfare, I have found those individuals willing to serve as foster parents to be inspiring and incredibly selfless. They not only open their homes, but their hearts as well; embracing kids through a journey to healing. They do this knowing the ultimate goal is to reunite children with their families whenever possible, as your local departments of social services are not adoption agencies. They often do this with an openness to adoption, provided all other options are exhausted and while recognizing that may not happen.



Foster parents truly serve as surrogate parents. As such, they are provided all available medical information pertaining to the child or children at the time of placement; they are the folks who take the children to the doctor appointments and all follow up care, as any parent would. They have direct access to the doctors and all prior medical history. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) policy requires youth placed in foster care have a medical assessment within 30 days of coming into care due to the fact the department may have limited knowledge of the child's background and significant experiences prior to assuming custody. Often the foster parents are the ones taking the child to the assessment and any requisite follow up care with the support of a social worker.

Foster parents do receive monthly compensation for each child in their home based on rates set by the VDSS, ranging from $471 to $700 per child/per month (dependent upon the age and needs of the child). As any parent must decide what best serves their household in supporting their families, foster parents are the same; and the agency is not involved in the personal decisions regarding whether to work outside the home or to be stay-at-home parents. It is not something requested or required to serve as a foster parent.



We are very appreciative of our foster parents and maintain the utmost respect for all they do for the children they welcome into their homes.

