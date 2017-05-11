Chesterfield hate crime suspect described as 'delusional,' on suicide watch

The man charged with a hate crime in Chesterfield is described as "paranoid and delusional," according to court records, and is "apparently on suicide watch."

Matthew R. Ellis, 27, of Chesterfield, is accused of assaulting a woman last week because she is black.

Court records show that when the counsel tried to meet with Ellis in jail, Ellis claimed the counsel is "not a real lawyer" and is from "Hollywood." He appeared to believe the counsel is "an imposter lawyer sent to further the conspiracy and injustice" against him.

Police say the incident started on May 3 when the victim was waiting to turn from Rivers Bend Boulevard onto East Hundred Road when a vehicle pulled up beside her and a man began shouting at her.

The victim changed her course to try to avoid the suspect, police say, but the suspect followed her and eventually struck the rear of her vehicle.

Police say the Ellis then opened the woman's door and pulled her from her vehicle.

Two men who were near the scene helped restrain the suspect, and the woman ran to safety at a nearby business.

Police say while Ellis was being arrested, he spit on two officers. Police say the investigation shows that Ellis assaulted the victim because she was black.

Ellis faces charges of assault and battery - bodily injury in a hate crime, abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a police officer, and attempted breaking and entering. He was also charged with reckless driving and disregarding a traffic signal.

