VA man awoken by bear honking car horn

This bear locked itself inside a vehicle in Ronaoke County on Thursday. (Source: Roanoke County Police)

Bear sightings across Virginia certainly aren't rare, but what seeing a bear in a car?

That's what happened near Salem on Thursday morning to Ryan McClanahan, according to WSLS.

The Roanoke County Police Department says McClanahan woke up and heard his car horn honking. When he walked outside, he found a bear sitting in the driver's seat.

Officers say the bear, which weighed about 200 pounds, caused some damage to the inside of the vehicle, but the window was not broken.

"Officers think the bear may have actually pulled on the car handle," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Roanoke County Police Officer Chris Thayer says the bear ended up locking itself inside the vehicle.

Thayer eventually took a chance and opened the car door, and the bear ran off into the woods.

