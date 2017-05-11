4 people displaced after fire at Chesterfield apartments

Four people were displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire at the Winchester Green apartments.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. for the fire at the apartment complex, which is in the 7200 block of Kwantre Park Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

There is currently no information on what caused the fire.

Working Incident 7200 block of Kwantre Park Ave..Winchester Green Apts. pic.twitter.com/mz3GzjrI7j — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) May 11, 2017

