4 people displaced after fire at Chesterfield apartments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

4 people displaced after fire at Chesterfield apartments

Source: Chesterfield Fire Department Source: Chesterfield Fire Department
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Four people were displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire at the Winchester Green apartments. 

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. for the fire at the apartment complex, which is in the 7200 block of Kwantre Park Avenue.

No injuries were reported. 

There is currently no information on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly