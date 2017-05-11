National Weather Service confirms 8th tornado from May 5 storms

Storms ripped through much of Virginia on May 5. (Source: NBC12)

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado struck in Dinwiddie last Friday. The tornado struck northwest of Sutherland and packed winds as high as 90 mph.

That brings the total number of twisters to strike on May 5 at eight. Earlier this week the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mecklenburg.

There have been no reports of serious injuries as a result of the storms.

EF-1 in Dinwiddie, northwest of Sutherland

Winds estimated at 75-90 mph

Path Length: 2.3 miles

Winds estimated to be in the range of 85-95 mph

Path Length 2.8 miles

Winds estimated to be in the range of 75-85 mph

Path Length 0.4 miles

Winds estimated to be in the range of 60-70 mph

Path Length 4.5 miles

Winds estimated at around 90 mph

Path Length 0.9 miles

Winds estimated at around 90 mph

Path Length 0.6 miles

Winds estimated at 85 mph

Path Length 0.3 miles

Winds estimated to be in a range of 85-95 mph

Path Length: 11 miles

