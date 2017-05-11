National Weather Service confirms 8th tornado from May 5 storms - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

National Weather Service confirms 8th tornado from May 5 storms

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado struck in Dinwiddie last Friday. The tornado struck northwest of Sutherland and packed winds as high as 90 mph. 

That brings the total number of twisters to strike on May 5 at eight. Earlier this week the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mecklenburg. 

There have been no reports of serious injuries as a result of the storms. 

  • EF-1 in Dinwiddie, northwest of Sutherland
    Winds estimated at 75-90 mph
    Path Length: 2.3 miles
  • EF-1 in Dinwiddie County near McKenney
    Winds estimated to be in the range of 85-95 mph
    Path Length 2.8 miles
  • EF-O Near Moseley in Powhatan County
    Winds estimated to be in the range of 75-85 mph
    Path Length 0.4 miles
  • EF-O Near Ivor in Southampton County
    Winds estimated to be in the range of 60-70 mph
    Path Length 4.5 miles
  • EF-1 Near Bledsoe Corner in Orange County
    Winds estimated at around 90 mph
    Path Length 0.9 miles
  • EF-1 in King George County near Dahlgren
    Winds estimated at around 90 mph
    Path Length 0.6 miles
  • EF-0 in Moneta (Bedford County)
    Winds estimated at 85 mph
    Path Length 0.3 miles
  • EF-1 in Mecklenburg 
    Winds estimated to be in a range of 85-95 mph
    Path Length: 11 miles

