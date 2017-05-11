National Weather Service confirms 8th tornado from May 5 storms

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
Over 20 members of the Richmond Police Department are joining other departments in biking to Washington, D.C. on Saturday in honor of the officers who have died in the line of duty.More >>
The man charged with a hate crime in Chesterfield is described as "paranoid and delusional," according to court records, and is "apparently on suicide watch."More >>
A crash and a drive shaft being struck caused delays on southbound Interstate 95 between Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway on Thursday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
