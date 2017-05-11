Albemarle man, 2 juveniles charged in movie money case

Three people were arrested in connection to motion picture money being used in Virginia. (Source: Albemarle Police Department)

Three people have been arrested in Albemarle in connection to the use of fake money that has been circulated in Central Virginia.

The Albemarle Police Department says 19-year-old Yahmil Deyshon Payne, of Albemarle, was arrested and charged this week with uttering a false bank note (felony), obtaining money by false pretense (felony) and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

Two juveniles were also arrested and face similar felony charges.

The Albemarle Police Department says a month-long investigation was launched after residents reported receiving motion picture use money in exchange for electronic equipment posted on "Letgo," a mobile app that lets users buy and sell items locally.

Various local businesses also reported similar situations where the suspects used the fake money to pay for merchandise.

Earlier this month, the Goochland Sheriff's Office issued a warning about the fake money making its way through the area.

"Typically, the last one holding (the fake money) takes the loss," the Goochland Sheriff's Office warned in a Facebook post.

