Albemarle man, 2 juveniles charged in movie money case

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado struck in Dinwiddie last Friday. The tornado struck northwest of Sutherland.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado struck in Dinwiddie last Friday. The tornado struck northwest of Sutherland.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Albemarle in connection to the use of fake money that has been circulated in Central Virginia.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Albemarle in connection to the use of fake money that has been circulated in Central Virginia.More >>
The person the robber approached was not an employee, so the robber grabbed the register and took off.More >>
The person the robber approached was not an employee, so the robber grabbed the register and took off.More >>
A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.More >>
A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.More >>
Martin's held a meeting on Wednesday with the managers of the remaining stores not being sold to Publix, but closing dates have not been revealed.More >>
Martin's held a meeting on Wednesday with the managers of the remaining stores not being sold to Publix, but closing dates have not been revealed.More >>