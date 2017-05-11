SPECIAL REPORT: Should boys get the HPV vaccine?

By day, Chesterfield's Danny Mizelle was a mild-mannered warehouse manager at a local lumber-yard.

After dark, Danny became someone else - he lived out his fantasies as drummer in a fairly successful local band.

Every weekend, there was a different venue. A life of drugs, sex and rock and roll ... well, no drugs, really, but the other two were never in short supply - and it was actually the sex that almost killed him.

His problems started with a node on Danny's tonsil. It didn't hurt, and his general practitioner told him not to worry about it, so he didn't.

A year in a half later, that node tripled in size, and he diagnosed with stage-4 throat cancer. The prognosis was not good.

"I've never smoked a day in my life, and I don't drink. She said there's one other cause, and I piped up and said, 'HPV?' and she said, 'Yeah, HPV.'"

"Boys should absolutely get it," he said.