Henrico couple sentenced for trafficking cigarettes across state lines

A Henrico husband and wife, who trafficked tens of thousands of dollars of cigarettes across state lines, have been sentenced for the crimes.

Qiuyue Chen will go to jail for four years. Her husband, Fu Chen, was sentenced to home incarceration for 18 months, according to online records.

Police say the couple purchased cigarettes in bulk then hired "runners" to take the smokes to New York.

Police searched their home in the West End and found a gun, cash and gold bars.

A violent crime was also connected to this case, according to investigators, including robberies and a carjacking.

