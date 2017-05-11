Richmond police remember 29 officers in Bike For Blue Memorial Ride

Over 20 members of the Richmond Police Department are joining other departments in biking to Washington, D.C. on Friday in honor of the officers who have died in the line of duty.

They will be taking off from the Virginia State Capitol around 5:30 a.m.

Over 100 officers from across Virginia and federal law enforcement agencies will be participating.

“We organize this ride every year to honor those who lost their lives protecting the citizens and making the communities safer,” said Richmond Police Sergeant Anthony Papaleo. “This year is particularly special because the Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society will be the featured pipes and drums performers during Saturday evening’s candlelight vigil at the National Mall.”

Participants will ride 110 miles on Route 1 to Washington, D.C. to meet fellow officers from all over the country for the Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.

"Richmond police will remember 29 RPD officers who have given their lives for the city as the Department participates for the 22nd year," according to the city.

