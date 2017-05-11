RVA Parenting: Top things that send kids to the hospital

As parents, we'll do just about anything to keep our kids safe. Now, the safety pros over at the Children's Hospital are helping us out - narrowing in on some of the things most likely to send our kids to the emergency room.

Corri Miller- Hobbs with Safekids and Children’s Hospital of VCU brought a table full of warnings and hazards to share with us - things that could bring your child, in trouble, to this hospital.

"Unfortunately, when we see families come in, it's a very sad situation," said Miller- Hobbs. "Families are dealing with not only the injury that has occurred, but they're dealing with the guilt and the sorrow - sometimes loss. So it affects the entire family."

Here are the top three things that bring kids to the hospital:

1) Car crashes - make sure your safety seats and seat belts are used the right way every time

2) Falls

3) Burns

Here are a few tips to avoid the hospital trip:

Helmets - they're not one size fits all.

"There is actually a specific helmet for specific sports. So there's a bike helmet, there's a skateboarding helmet, there are some multi-sport helmets. So as your kid is growing, they might need several helmets for several different sports."

Smoke alarms - this may shock you, but our experts say many teens won't wake up for one. With only minutes to get out in a real emergency, you have to practice.

"It's important for them to really recognize what the sound is and be prepared anytime to get up," said Miller- Hobbs.

Pool and river safety - the James is mighty beautiful, but in the wrong circumstances, it could also be mighty dangerous.

If you're feeling a little overprotective, experts say - don't. Plan ahead, buy the gadgets to keep kids safer. A trip to the hospital could change your lives.

"It has a lifetime impact on families, and this is something we can prevent," said Miller-Hobbs. "We certainly want kids to grow and explore and have a great time - enjoy themselves and figure out what's out there. We just need to make sure we are using some of these safety tools and being able to protect them."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12