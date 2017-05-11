Henrico leaders to discuss changes that could come to Route 5 corridor

Henrico County leaders are asking residents to come out to a meeting to discuss changes that could be coming to the Route 5 corridor in Varina.

Route 5 is known for the Virginia Capital Trail and connects Henrico to Charles City.

The Henrico Planning Commission is kicking off a study to figure out the best future use for the corridor.

Parts of Route 5 are protected, but advocates say the criteria is not clear, and that could cause problems between communites and developers.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room on East Parham Road.

