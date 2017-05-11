Crash, debris in roadway cause delays on southbound I-95 near Chippenham

A crash and a drive shaft being struck caused delays on southbound Interstate 95 between Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway on Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles with flat tires after running over the debris.

The incident at mile marker 69 closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder. No injuries were reported.

VSP says a crash and a drive shaft being struck is the reason why cars are on the shoulder.

