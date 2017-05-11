Tractor-trailer part falls into roadway, damages 7 cars on I-95S near Chippenham

Virginia State Police say at least seven cars were damaged when a piece of a tractor trailer fell into the road on I-95 near Chippenham Parkway.

State Police say thankfully, there were no injuries. Troopers are trying to figure out if any charges need to be filed.

The crash happened on I-95 near Chippenham Parkway and Bells Road. State Police say the drive shaft on the tractor trailer fell off - that's a large, metal piece of the truck.

Troopers say at least seven cars were damaged, but witnesses say it may have been more than a dozen cars.

"I'm on my way to work, and this has made me extremely late, and it's upsetting to learn the road has these kinds of obstacles in it, and really nothing is being done about it," said Ernest Nesbit.

A viewer sent in a photo of her car - with a smashed windshield. Most of the vehicles involved in the crash ended up with flat tires.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Ashley Monfort is looking into the tractor trailer's background and found that it's been involved in other crashes. She will have more details coming up on NBC12 News.

