Former inmates at Richmond's jail get a new start at life

Inmates at the Richmond Jail are getting an opportunity to take control of their lives. "The Real House" is a brand new recovery center where former inmates can live for six months to learn what it takes to turn away from crime. The idea behind this is to make sure those inmates never end up back behind bars.

Nationwide, when criminals get out of custody, reports show 65 percent will end up right back in jail. A local program says it's cutting that number in half.

Life behind bars is tough. Just ask 25-year-old Tyrell Thomas.

"I was surrounded by a lot of violence, a lot of drug dealing or whatever," he said.

Thomas grew up on the Northside of Richmond and fell victim to his environment.

"Not knowing it was a different way for me to go. The older I got, the more trouble I got in," he said.

Thomas is finishing a two-year sentence for drugs and gun crimes. While in custody, he discovered The Real Program, a non-profit that provides life skills training. Inmates also receive substance abuse counseling and opportunities to further their education.

"While I was in the program, I started working on my GED," Thomas said.

"Just showing us something new and different," former inmate Charles Greene added.

Now the group has expanded outside of the jail. It just opened "The Real House," where up to eight people can live at a time once they're released. The services continue on-site, in addition to routine visits from other former inmates.

"You don't get into your addiction and your crime by yourself, and you don't get out by yourself either," said Program Director Dr. Sarah Scarbrough.

"I'm doing better, and I'm with positive people," Greene added.

Organizers admit some have criticized a home of former inmates moving into their community.

"You know that the people that are living there have tremendous amounts of oversight, have drug tests, have accountability, so do you want a sober house or a crack house?" Scarbrough fired back at critics.

"It's changing people's lives," Greene said.

Those who participate get help finding jobs while they’re living in the home. They also hit the streets, cleaning sidewalks and mowing neighbors lawns - in an effort to give back.

