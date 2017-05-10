Most Wanted Wednesday: Attempted murder suspect hiding out in Metro Richmond

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say could be armed and dangerous - and in our area, right now.

Sedarius Raheem Robinson is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. It all stems from an early-morning shooting, back in November.

It started with gunshots ringing out on East Ladies Mile Road in the city of Richmond.

"Two males shot into an occupied vehicle - it was occupied by a woman and a man - they shot the male, and the female transported the male to a WaWa across the Henrico line," said Kevin Connolly with the USMS Fugitive Task Force.

Our cameras were rolling as officers worked the scene at the Brook Road WaWa. One of the alleged shooters has been arrested, but Sedarius Robinson is still on the run.

"He's already been arrested twice by Henrico for possession of a weapon," said Connolly.

Court records show Robinson has a long list of past charges for weapons, drugs, and trespassing.

"These are the guys that are running around with guns over and over, getting arrested with drugs, dealing drugs. The only way to get them to stop is to pick them up on these charges," said Connolly.

Investigators believe Robinson is still in the Metro-Richmond area.

"He's born and raised in Essex Village," said Connolly.

His last known address is along Engleside Drive in Essex Village.

"We believe he's in and out of that community and he's still in the area," said Connolly.

Robinson's transient nature has made him hard to track down.

"They're running around from hotel to hotel, in the middle of the night, with different people, with different girlfriends. It makes it difficult, without the public's help, to put these people to an address," said Connolly.

Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Investigators are looking for your help to get him off the streets.

"Any associates that are running with him - make the call, take the money, you're going to be helping him out, to get him off the street before he gets into more serious crime," said Connolly.

Robinson is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. If you have any information that may help investigators track him, give the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line a call. The number is 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332). All tips are anonymous and there's a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12