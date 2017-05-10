Police looking for tips after I-95S shooting

Virginia State Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting on I-95S in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near the Chippenham exit. Police say a "newer model grey or charcoal colored vehicle, possibly a Buick or Chevrolet" pulled up next to the passenger's side of a 2016 Toyota on I-95 southbound and fired two shots into the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone.

