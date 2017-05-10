Neighbors concerned about suspicious door-to-door salesmen in Sandston

On-going conversations have taken place among neighbors in the Sandston and Highland Spring areas about door-to-door salesmen, but many are skeptical about the offers presented to them.

"Two guys come here, didn't show no ID, didn't have no badge," said David Laws.

He says the men told him they were with a security company, asking if he was interested in a security system for his home - but without proper identification, Laws says the situation didn't seem legitimate.

"He pulled up, he was scoping it out. He was riding real slow, looking all through the neighborhood around here," explained Laws. "He would slow down to each house, and I was standing at the door so that's when he stopped and got out of the car."

Similar stories have made their way around social media. On the Nextdoor App, one woman says when someone came to her home asking to replace the batteries in her security system, she wasn't too sure about it and asked the person to leave.

The woman says she called her security company, and they told her no one from the company had been out, and that they will always call first.

Some people say they have spoken to actual security company reps going door-to-door, but those without marked a car, or even clothing with logos on it, leaves neighbors like Laws asking questions.

"To me, I think all that's fake" said Laws.

Several people have reached out to police about the situation. Officers say you should always report anything that doesn't seem right.

"If anyone is going be interested in selling something, they will at least show you an ID or badge or something," said Laws.

NBC12 spoke with a security company on the phone, and they say they do get concerned calls like this. They also say they don't send someone to your door without an appointment and encourage those concerned to report the situation.

In a recent special report, NBC12 sent surveys to 100 inmates who are in prison right now for burglary. Several said they would pretend to be salesmen if they were confronted while scoping out the neighborhood.

