HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Robotic hysterectomy and same day discharge

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is robotic hysterectomy and same day discharge.

During the surgery, your doctor makes five small incisions in your abdomen. Then he or she will insert slender surgical instruments through those incisions. Key benefits are smaller scars, less tissue trauma, less pain and faster recovery than a traditional hysterectomy.

Dr. Nikita Mishra with Johnston Willis Hospital says not everyone is a candidate for robotic hysterectomy and same day discharge.

"Patients with benign disease, which means no cancer and for the otherwise young and healthy patient. If you have multiple illnesses and you are in general poor health, I would not expect you to go home the same day after a hysterectomy."

We asked Dr. Mishra: Describe the operating room as this is happening? What's the proximity of the doctor to the patient when you're doing robotic surgery

"Thank you for bringing this up, because patients come to me and sometimes say, 'I don't want a robot operating on me,' and it is not the robot that's operating on you. It is the surgeon. Your doctor has full control. The advantage of robotics is that I have a precisely-controlled assistant that helps me control the instruments in your body with accuracy and 3D viewing capabilities."

Here’s a date to remember - May 18, Johnston Willis Hospital is hosting a women’s health event that’s open to the public and includes free health screenings.

